Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit

I like fitting kitchens. I declare this at the outset, because you’re not supposed to admit you like fitting kitchens. We amateur fitophiles are meant to hide our activities, and if discovered we’re expected to produce two standard excuses; (1) I’m trying to save money; (2) no fitters are available for the next few weeks/months/epochs/Ice Ages.

Well, I won’t be shamed into silence. I’m currently fitting a kitchen,...