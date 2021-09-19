Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit

Fitting out your kitchen isn’t for everyone, but it brings out the inner thrillseeker in some of us

Anton Savage
19th September, 2021
Anton Savage: If it doesn’t fit, get out the drillbit
Fitting a kitchen is a succession of intellectual challenges, punctuated by long periods of menial work. Picture: Getty

I like fitting kitchens. I declare this at the outset, because you’re not supposed to admit you like fitting kitchens. We amateur fitophiles are meant to hide our activities, and if discovered we’re expected to produce two standard excuses; (1) I’m trying to save money; (2) no fitters are available for the next few weeks/months/epochs/Ice Ages.

Well, I won’t be shamed into silence. I’m currently fitting a kitchen,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Siobhán McSweeney: ‘People have been fed an idea of what womanhood looks like, what manhood looks like.’ Picture: Cathal Noonan

Nadine O’Regan: It’s time we silenced our inner critics

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago
Sally Rooney’s new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, is due for publication this week. The talented and successful author seems to have become a target for some sections of the media

Nadine O’Regan: The perils of life on a pedestal

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago
The message from Nike, and other companies, is that those who have roles in offices will not be pushed back to their desks right away. Picture: Hollie Adams

Ian Guider: Staying at home has implications for the economy

Columnists Ian Guider 2 weeks ago
Ruairí McSorley has claimed internet fame twice – first as Frostbit Boy and more recently as Swimming with Dolphins Boy. Picture: Dominick Walsh

Nadine O’Regan: The rise of the five-minute hero

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1