Anton Savage: Happiness, and how to hold on to it

This week, I dedicated hours upon hours to being put on hold, ignored, hung-up on and patronised. And it was wonderful. A joy. Bliss. I haven’t had that much fun in ages.

I was trying to complete an airline booking. Over the years, the airlines have honed their Kafkaesque bureaucracy into an art form. Artificial Intelligence, leading to chat-bot, leading to disengaged (and regularly disconnected) humans. Hundreds of layers of IT and HR...