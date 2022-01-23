Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free
We are free to complain about our country’s failings, but we also have more personal and economic freedom than most other countries around the world, including the US
After two years of exile from America I made it back over Christmas, and was immediately reminded of how, for such a vast country, it changes amazingly fast; I notice it whenever significant time passes between visits – I arrive back to discover the nation has passionately embraced some daft new fad. One year it was everyone wearing plastic shoes, another it was no buns on burgers, another it was blue flags in every garden...
