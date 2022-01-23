Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free

We are free to complain about our country’s failings, but we also have more personal and economic freedom than most other countries around the world, including the US

Anton Savage
23rd January, 2022
Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free
This year’s fad in the US seems to be vocal nationalism. Every second house or business had some flag or sign declaring America to be uniquely free or warning off people attempting to curb the owner’s liberty. Picture: Getty

After two years of exile from America I made it back over Christmas, and was immediately reminded of how, for such a vast country, it changes amazingly fast; I notice it whenever significant time passes between visits – I arrive back to discover the nation has passionately embraced some daft new fad. One year it was everyone wearing plastic shoes, another it was no buns on burgers, another it was blue flags in every garden...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Vigils, flowers, candles, prayers, music and moments of silence are clear indicators of public sorrow and support for the Murphy family and friends. And of outrage that her assault and death could occur in a public place in daylight.’ Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Susan O’Keeffe: Intelligent, joined-up, long-term planning for change would begin to honour Ashling Murphy

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe
Ashling Murphy was described by her principal as bubbly, with a bright smile and beloved by her students, the children of first class

Nadine O’Regan: We need a system that protects women as they should be protected

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
Liz Truss brings no tough negotiating reputation to this fraught situation, but her counterpart Maros Sefcovic is an old European hand. Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Truss must move away from Johnson’s belligerent Brexit line

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe
Be careful what you choose to jettison in 2022. Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: Everyone’s new year has room for old gems

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1