Anton Savage: All I want is 24 hours in which nothing occurs

For the first time in my life, I can answer the question “What historical period would you like to have lived in?” with absolute specificity: Friday, April 18, 1930.

Nothing significant happened on Friday, April 18, 1930. In fact, nothing at all happened on Friday, April 18, 1930. Zero, zilch, nada. So little happened that, for the only time in its 100-year history, the BBC declared there to be no news. At the 8.45pm bulletin...