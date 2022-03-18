Subscribe Today
Anton Savage: All I want is 24 hours in which nothing occurs

On Friday, April 18, 1930, nothing whatsoever of news interest happened. In the increasingly insane here and now, I pine for a return to that decidedly unfateful day

Anton Savage
18th March, 2022
For the first time in my life, I can answer the question “What historical period would you like to have lived in?” with absolute specificity: Friday, April 18, 1930.

Nothing significant happened on Friday, April 18, 1930. In fact, nothing at all happened on Friday, April 18, 1930. Zero, zilch, nada. So little happened that, for the only time in its 100-year history, the BBC declared there to be no news. At the 8.45pm bulletin...

