Andrea Cleary: Why do people tell women who don’t want children they ‘will never know love like that for a baby’?
I don’t have a sister either, and nobody is going on about how I’m missing out on that kind of relationship
People love to talk about how millennials aren’t having children. By people I mean my mother. And by millennials I mean me.
War, economic crisis, housing shortages, the climate emergency, nothing – and I mean nothing – will stop my mother from wondering aloud when exactly she will “get to be a grandmother”. She even has her friends in on it too, with drive-by enquiries as to when I’ll “settle down” fired from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Edel Coffey: A little escapism is essential, but there comes a time to reconnect
It is entirely natural to want to escape from the horrific news greeting us each day, but we can’t avoid reality forever if we want to create a better world
Nadine O’Regan: Do stars’ kids really need to be steered on a journey to fame?
An increasing number of celebrities’ children are monetising their social cachet to make big bucks. But this isn’t always a positive development
Kathleen MacMahon: The attack on Ukraine shows that time marches on, but human nature doesn’t change
Some of us thought the arc of the moral universe was only bending in one direction. But we were wrong
Susan O’Keeffe: Europe’s great challenge will be to remain united against Putin’s tyranny
The EU has never been tested at war and must now stand together in what could be a dark and lengthy conflict