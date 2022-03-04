Subscribe Today
Andrea Cleary: Why do people tell women who don’t want children they ‘will never know love like that for a baby’?

I don’t have a sister either, and nobody is going on about how I’m missing out on that kind of relationship

Andrea Cleary
4th March, 2022
Having children, in this world, is one of the greatest acts of optimism that I can imagine

People love to talk about how millennials aren’t having children. By people I mean my mother. And by millennials I mean me.

War, economic crisis, housing shortages, the climate emergency, nothing – and I mean nothing – will stop my mother from wondering aloud when exactly she will “get to be a grandmother”. She even has her friends in on it too, with drive-by enquiries as to when I’ll “settle down” fired from...

