Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Andrea Cleary: We need more than a roof over our heads

Renting is not a trial run for students and young people who don’t mind stained carpets and monochrome walls, it’s how many of us will live for the rest of our lives and we need to see that reflected in legislation

Andrea Cleary
30th May, 2021
Andrea Cleary: We need more than a roof over our heads
Buying a home is an unattainable dream for many millenials

We had some good news in the WhatsApp group this week: my friend and her partner have put down a deposit on their first home. With the rate that millennials are priced out of buying in Ireland, the reaction was pretty much as you’d expect: we celebrated like she’d won the lottery.

If restrictions had allowed, we would have gathered in droves, champagne flowing, smiling into the middle-distance thinking about the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in Enchanted: their arrival in Ireland to film the sequel has predictably caused a stir

Emer McLysaght: When the stars come to town, all bets are off

Columnists Emer McLysaght 2 hours ago
There has not been an Aer Lingus flight out of Shannon Airport in more than a year. Picture: Arthur Ellis/Press 22

Ian Guider: Government’s priority must be to set a firm date for travel

Columnists Ian Guider 1 week ago
Footage emerged recently of youths at Howth Junction station who pushed, kicked and spat at commuters seeking to board, inadvertently causing one girl, in her fear, to run and trip onto the tracks.

Nadine O’Regan: Now, more than ever, we need to talk about mental health

Columnists Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Emer McLysaght: In lockdown, no one can hear you scream at your printer

Columnists Emer McLysaght 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1