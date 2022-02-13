Subscribe Today
Andrea Cleary: Spring cleaning is an invitation to reassess our space, our mindsets

Marie Kondo's philosophy is to clean once and never clean again; though we might never reach those dizzying domestic heights, we can at least learn to appreciate our space in new ways

Andrea Cleary
13th February, 2022
At the end of the Great Declutter, my mother would sit on the couch and marvel at ‘how big the place looks’. Picture: Getty

There’s a cliché when it comes to women, that one day we’ll look in the mirror and see the face of our mother staring back at us. Or that, when we have children of our own, we’ll hear her voice in how we say “no”, or “put that down”, or “we can’t afford to go to Disneyland”. For me, I see my mother in myself most in the yearly spring clean....

