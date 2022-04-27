Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Andrea Cleary: Our unsustainable choices are going out of fashion like there’s no tomorrow

Fast-fashion retailers try to disguise environmental damage with organic cotton and buy-back schemes, but we can each make a real difference by turning to second-hand and repurposed clothes

Andrea Cleary
27th April, 2022
Andrea Cleary: Our unsustainable choices are going out of fashion like there’s no tomorrow
The small impact we make each time we choose to buy second-hand clothes is a drop in the ocean, but our collective action in choosing not to spend our wages in fast-fashion stores will at least indicate that we won’t stand for this ecological abuse any longer

When I use my refillable water bottle, refuse plastic cutlery or run the washing machine on a lower heat setting, I don’t really think I’m “saving the planet”. I’ve been through too many IPCC reports by now to think that remembering the Bag For Life is really going to have a major impact on the climate catastrophe. Still, I do my little part because if enough of us do, it tells the actual powers that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, the Derry Girls actor who plays Michelle Mallon, left, in the series, was obviously uncomfortable when asked about her age on The Late Late Show

Nadine O’Regan: You can’t ask for someone’s age in a job interview, so why do it to people we admire and for whom it may cause harm?

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
A die-in protest in support of Ukraine outside the gates of Downing Street in London: ‘Are human beings the only creatures on earth capable of such degrees of stupidity, greed and cruelty?’ Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: We must confront the darker side of our nature and hope against hope that wisdom will prevail

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon
Marine Le Pen and Vladimir Putin: the far-right French politician and Russian president will continue to encourage anti-EU sentiment

Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric

Culture Anton Savage
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: the €3.5 million wedding was an over the top but welcome distraction from today’s realities

Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues

Culture Nadine O’Regan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1