Andrea Cleary: Our unsustainable choices are going out of fashion like there’s no tomorrow
Fast-fashion retailers try to disguise environmental damage with organic cotton and buy-back schemes, but we can each make a real difference by turning to second-hand and repurposed clothes
When I use my refillable water bottle, refuse plastic cutlery or run the washing machine on a lower heat setting, I don’t really think I’m “saving the planet”. I’ve been through too many IPCC reports by now to think that remembering the Bag For Life is really going to have a major impact on the climate catastrophe. Still, I do my little part because if enough of us do, it tells the actual powers that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: You can’t ask for someone’s age in a job interview, so why do it to people we admire and for whom it may cause harm?
As the years accumulate, the prospect of becoming invisible to the opposite sex and being discriminated against in the workplace increases. Is it any wonder that women are reluctant to reveal their age?
Kathleen MacMahon: We must confront the darker side of our nature and hope against hope that wisdom will prevail
The human capacity to do horrific things to fellow individuals has always been hard for us to process, now more so than ever
Anton Savage: Don’t let Le Pen and Putin ride high on anti-EU rhetoric
It is time we stopped taking Europe for granted and acknowledged all the benefits it has brought us
Nadine O’Regan: Forgive us our frivolities, we need some respite from real-world issues
Between Covid, a general feeling of unease and war, who can blame us if we take occasional refuge in celebrity weddings and Derry Girls?