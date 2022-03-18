Andrea Cleary: Kim Kardashian’s clarion call for women to work harder is more than a bit rich

On a typical day, I wake up at around 5.30 am, work out for an hour and eat a protein-rich breakfast before getting to work, going through fabric samples for my fashion line and make-up testers for my range of cosmetics.

Sorry, my mistake, that’s Kim Kardashian’s typical day.

You see, Kardashian loves to work, and she wants you to love to work too. She even has some great advice for women...