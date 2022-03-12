Andrea Cleary: Great Pottery Throwdown is the type of reality TV that can restore our faith in humanity

Sometimes what you need is a good cry. On Sunday nights for the past ten weeks, I’ve taken to the couch with a mug of tea and a blanket and settled in for my weekly weep. It’s not a heart-wrenching drama or a Hollywood tearjerker that sets me off, but 12 pottery enthusiasts trying their best to produce beautiful works of ceramic art.

The Great Pottery Throwdown is Channel 4’s most wholesome...