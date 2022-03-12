Andrea Cleary: Great Pottery Throwdown is the type of reality TV that can restore our faith in humanity
The Channel 4 show hits those rarest of notes in contemporary TV entertainment: authenticity, joy in creativity and kindness
Sometimes what you need is a good cry. On Sunday nights for the past ten weeks, I’ve taken to the couch with a mug of tea and a blanket and settled in for my weekly weep. It’s not a heart-wrenching drama or a Hollywood tearjerker that sets me off, but 12 pottery enthusiasts trying their best to produce beautiful works of ceramic art.
The Great Pottery Throwdown is Channel 4’s most wholesome...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: The decision to rename Orwell Road is virtue signalling with a mallet
Does the name change show solidarity for the people of Ukraine if the people of Orwell Road are being publicly shamed into doing it?
Andrea Cleary: Why do people tell women who don’t want children they ‘will never know love like that for a baby’?
I don’t have a sister either, and nobody is going on about how I’m missing out on that kind of relationship
Edel Coffey: Escaping the world’s harsh uncertainties has become an occupational hazard, but can we really go on indulging ourselves like this?
It is entirely natural to want to escape from the horrific news greeting us each day, but we can’t avoid reality forever if we want to create a better world
Nadine O’Regan: Do stars’ kids really need to be steered on a journey to fame?
An increasing number of celebrities’ children are monetising their social cachet to make big bucks. But this isn’t always a positive development