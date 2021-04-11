Andrea Cleary: Don’t fall for the long con of 80 hours a week

“Nobody ever changed the world in 40 hours per week,” tweeted Elon Musk, one of the world’s most prominent billionaires, back in 2018.

What was the correct number of working hours to change the world, one responder wondered? “About 80 sustained, peaking above 100 at times,” Musk declared. “Pain level increases exponentially above 80.” Right.

Work culture has changed because working has changed. Gone are the days of grey cubicles and menial,...