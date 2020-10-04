Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: We're on the wrong path to dealing with the virus

Our approach to Covid-19 is characterised by indecision to no one’s benefit

4th October, 2020
Anyone claiming there will definitely be a successful Covid-19 vaccine any time soon is prescribing hope and optimism. I share that hope, but I wouldn’t bet my future on it

This column will not cheer up your Sunday morning, for the time has come to be brutally honest with ourselves about Covid-19. While we have travelled a long way from the initial adrenalin-fuelled emergency response phase, we now find ourselves on the wrong path.

The government’s initial response was what it had to be: decisive, dramatic and ultra-cautious. A new virus we knew little about was among us. Our ways of socialising, living, and doing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: A four-day week is not a luxury - it is an essential step forward

The pandemic has taught us that it is better to work smarter, not longer, and it is time to seriously consider introducing a shorter working week

Joe O'Connor | 6 hours ago

Off Message: How to make a tidy sum from sorting out your home

I used to have to-do lists instructing me to ‘buy dress for the party’. Now my list is all about getting paint for the bathroom windowsill. Everyone I know is at the same lark

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

Comment: Let they who have committed no Covid sin cast the first stone

The Galway party-goers harangued in the media deserved to be called out, but who among us doesn’t bend the rules sometimes?

Willie O'Reilly | 6 hours ago