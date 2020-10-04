Analysis: We're on the wrong path to dealing with the virus

This column will not cheer up your Sunday morning, for the time has come to be brutally honest with ourselves about Covid-19. While we have travelled a long way from the initial adrenalin-fuelled emergency response phase, we now find ourselves on the wrong path.

The government’s initial response was what it had to be: decisive, dramatic and ultra-cautious. A new virus we knew little about was among us. Our ways of socialising, living, and doing...