Analysis: We're on the wrong path to dealing with the virus

This column will not cheer up your Sunday morning, for the time has come to be brutally honest with ourselves about Covid-19. While we have travelled a long way from the initial adrenalin-fuelled emergency response phase, we now find ourselves on the wrong path.
The government’s initial response was what it had to be: decisive, dramatic and ultra-cautious. A new virus we knew little about was among us. Our ways of socialising, living, and doing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team