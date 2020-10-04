Analysis: Decisions taken by the ECB require more accountability

Last week, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), gave an important speech about the strategic direction of Europe’s monetary policy. She argued that the ECB needs to listen to more diverse voices – a recognition that monetary policy has fundamentally changed in Europe.
If the ECB wants its monetary policies to have real effect in the real economy, then it needs to start channelling the benefits towards working households.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team