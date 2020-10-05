Analysis: Brave or foolish? How will Trump’s behaviour while ill be viewed by voters?

Last weekend, Joe Biden was worrying about how to make the surprise revelation about Donald Trump’s taxes a story that the public might take to their heart. A mere seven days on, the Democratic contender for President is wondering how best to turn Donald Trump’s Covid19 infection to his advantage, without appearing to want to do so.
Being the challenger to the incumbent has always been tricky in presidential elections and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team