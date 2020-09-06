Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Analysis: A simple solution to our pension problem

Offering workers a higher PRSI contribution option, rewarded by a better future state pension, could help to solve a looming issue

6th September, 2020
There will be life after the pandemic – we need to look at ways to ensure that there is also life after retirement

One of the many unpleasant side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is that it has pushed pre-existing problems which still need to be solved into the background.

Key issues in the February general election campaign have been dwarfed by the scale of the Covid-19 crisis. The pensions conundrum, specifically whether the retirement age should remain at 66, is a key example.

Last week, the government promoted the reduction in the standard rate of Vat from 23 per...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tech View: TikTok’s owner is in a race against the clock

ByteDance’s attempt to sell the popular app by Trump’s September deadline seemed on track until a Chinese law change threw a spanner in the works

Emmet Ryan | 10 hours ago

Willie O’Reilly: How weather’s name game can brew up a storm

The christening of future weather events can be tricky when an Irish name is in the mix – just ask Saoirse Ronan

Willie O'Reilly | 10 hours ago

James McDermott: For the class of 2020, the big lesson is life isn’t always fair

By delaying the release of results here, we were able to learn from Britain’s A-Level algorithms fiasco. But we’re not out of the woods yet

James McDermott | 10 hours ago