Tuesday July 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

An effective recovery must offer proof that we are all ‘still in it together’

Topping up ministers’ salaries while scheduling cuts in pandemic unemployment payments is bad politics

26th July, 2020
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin: their newly formed government faces criticism for topping up the salaries of three super-junior ministers while the country battles to recover from Covid-19

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, spoke for many people recently when she said that she would not come out of the coronavirus crisis the same as she went into it. It had, she said, made her re-evaluate what was important in life and what was not so important.

Politically, she said it had lowered her tolerance for some of the nonsense and mud-throwing of politics. In an interview for Alastair Campbell’s online series...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: The only way to beat Covid-19 is to stay the course

The Galway Races are taking place behind closed doors this year, but with punters still expected to travel to the city the event could be a test of the public’s commitment to ongoing safety guidelines

Susan O'Keeffe | 18 hours ago

Emer McLysaght: Italia 90 was a time to remember, even if you weren’t alive

That summer of hope and possibility that changed how we felt about ourselves culminated in absolutely no trophy at all, but that is beside the point

Emer McLysaght | 2 days ago

Off Message: Rant over – it’s 2020, after all

So many artists, brands and businesses are struggling that poking fun at anything seems off the table these days. It’s too serious now for that, and too sad

Nadine O’Regan | 2 days ago