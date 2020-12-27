Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Airlines could live to regret their aggressive stance on restrictions

If consumers are reluctant to fly in 2021, the airline industry will have to take its share of the blame

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
27th December, 2020
Airlines could live to regret their aggressive stance on restrictions
Ryanair issued a series of antagonistic and inflammatory statements challenging Ireland’s public health experts throughout 2020

The importance of Ireland’s aviation industry has perhaps never been more evident than over the past nine months.

When the pandemic first hit in the spring, we turned to the airlines to bring some of our loved ones home, and to transport crucial stocks of personal protective equipment destined for our frontline staff. But as hopes faded for an early end to the Covid-19 shutdown, schedules were cut, fleets were grounded and jobs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Intensive work by researchers and medics has led to the invention and refining of diagnostic tests, the identifying of effective treatments and, most dramatically, the development of more than 50 potential vaccines

Cathal Mac Coille: Epic scientific achievement is a beacon of hope for the future

Columnists Cathal Mac Coille 1 hour ago
President Michael D Higgins has called on the 2021 commemorations to shine a light on marginalised voices and in particular that ‘driving influences of class, power, violence and restraint must all be laid bare’

Elaine Byrne: Decade of Commemorations is the story of individual suffering

Columnists Elaine Byrne 1 hour ago
Studies show the quality of what is being done on screen is as, or more, important than the quantity of time spent on a device

Colin Murphy: Santa knows what’s good and bad about devices for children

Columnists Colin Murphy 1 hour ago
Angela Merkel is entering her final months as Germany’s Chancellor. She wants her legacy to be ‘I Tried’. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Creighton: Europe facing an uncertain future without Merkel’s steadying hand

Columnists Lucinda Creighton 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1