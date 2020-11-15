Aidan Regan: To beat Trumpism, Americans must first unite on class interests

Donald Trump lost the US presidential election, but Trumpism is here to stay. Trumpism is the conservative American working class rejection of economic and social liberalism. While Trump governed in the interests of the ultra-rich, he built his brand by presenting himself as the voice of the conservative and rural working class. If he had actually governed in their interests, he might have been re-elected.
To understand the rise of Trumpism, we have to understand...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team