Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Aidan Regan: Time to stop listening to Europe’s high priests of fiscal rectitude

Europe is already a continent of unequal economies, and with the financial burden of Covid-19 now looming, it’s long past time to ditch the tired old myth of financial saints and sinners

26th April, 2020
Even before Covid-19, the eurozone had been growing further apart. Now Europe needs to share the cost of investing in the recovery. Picture: Getty

The core problem of the eurozone is a structural polarisation between extremely unequal economies. Since the great financial crisis and the subsequent decade of austerity, the eurozone has been growing further apart, not closer together.

The cost of paying for the Covid-19 crisis will exacerbate this divergence. This is why Europe needs to share the cost of investing in the euro recovery. The biggest obstacle to this shared approach is framing the structural difference between...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Off Message: My coronavirus diary

Eight-year-old Faith Keogh can see some upsides to the crisis, but most of all she just wants everybody to stay in so it can finally come to an end

Faith Keogh | 4 hours ago

Brian Keegan: Better to subsidise workers’ wages than to pay the dole

The wage subsidy scheme is fundamental to job retention and restoration, both of which are critical to achieving a quick national recovery

Brian Keegan | 4 hours ago

Appetite For Distraction

This week, Auntie Emer helpfully tackles the important questions that the little ones need answering

Emer McLysaght | 4 hours ago