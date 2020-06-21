Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Aidan Regan: If we want a society like our northern European friends, we need similar taxes

The programme for government’s main challenge will be implementation – and making sure its important strategic missions are met

21st June, 2020
Mission-oriented approaches to public policy have been championed by Mariana Mazzucato, the London-based economist

The competitive nature of elections means that governments are not good at long-term planning. Even five-year policy strategies, built into programmes for government, often quickly fall by the wayside. The future is indeterminate and uncertain. Politicians react to voter concerns, which change regularly, and are heavily influenced by the media and news cycle.

The mission-oriented approach built into the proposed programme for government is admirable though. It attempts to outline a long-run strategy for the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Willie O’Reilly: The public still have plenty to say about the media

We sometimes think of readers and viewers as disengaged, but the results of a new Reuters survey strongly suggest otherwise

Willie O'Reilly | 5 hours ago

Off Message: Our local pub is at the end of our rainbow

In lockdown life, the little things matter – and none more so than the chance to momentarily forget about the drudgery of our confinement

Nadine O’Regan | 5 hours ago

Appetite for Distraction: Time for GAA shorts and chicken fillet rolls to get their due

Forget the Martin-Varadkar negotiations: this is the stuff we really want to see in the programme for government

Emer McLysaght | 5 hours ago