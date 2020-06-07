Sunday June 7, 2020
Aidan Regan: Greens must avoid falling into deficit trap

Entering a coalition that prioritises deficit reduction over investment and growth would be political suicide for the party

7th June, 2020
The Greens are a centre-left party. They are much closer to the left bloc in parliament, and would be much more comfortable with a broad left government.

It is worth remembering the historic change brought about by the 2020 general election. For the first time ever, the two dominant centre-right parties failed to receive 50 per cent of the seats. Neither is in a position to command and lead a majority in government. For the first time ever, there is a clear left/right partisan divide in the Irish parliament. This partisan divide is normal across Europe. But it means government formation is...

