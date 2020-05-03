Sunday May 3, 2020
Aidan Regan: A tale of two Irish economies, the real one and that of the multinationals

The movement of IPP within large global tech groups in Ireland is distorting the entire eurozone national accounts. But who is going to do something about it?

3rd May, 2020
Philip Lane, the chief economist at the European Central Bank. IPP have been moving to low-tax jurisdictions causing measurement problems for the eurozone trade and the national accounts. Picture: Getty

Last February, Philip Lane, the chief economist at the European Central Bank and previously the governor of the Irish Central Bank, gave a remarkable speech at the Irving Fisher Committee on the challenges of measuring the economy in a world of intangible capital and highly mobile multinational enterprises.

He pointed out that global multinational enterprises are complex legal entities. They are made up of multiple subsidiaries, holding groups and special purpose vehicles, with cross-border operations...

