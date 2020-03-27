Friday March 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

After the applause, let’s put our hands in our pockets for health workers

We need to hold on to Thursday’s public declaration and ensure that frontline staff are treated much better in the future

27th March, 2020
People around the world went outside to applaud the efforts of healthcare workers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Getty

Society routinely applauds its high fliers. Those with big ideas, those with clever money-making products and those perceived to have helped build strong economies are put on a pedestal and rewarded handsomely.

Such contributions are essential. Rewards are a necessary part of that system. But never ever have members of the public lined their balconies, their drives, their streets and online, to applaud these great wealth creators. They have never felt moved to stand out...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

ECB must fund states to keep all workers on the payroll

A eurozone-wide social insurance scheme is what’s needed to stave off social disaster as a result of Covid-19

Aidan Regan | 5 days ago

Businesses cannot engage in fiscal distancing

For many companies facing tax bills this week, the advice is simple: make sure your Vat return is made to the Revenue, and that your PAYE is up to date

Brian Keegan | 5 days ago

Apple’s tax cash may look tempting, but we probably shouldn’t bite

We could definitely do with it right now, but taking the tech giant’s €14.3 billion could prove to be a mistake in the long term

Matt Cooper | 5 days ago