Sunday June 28, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Academics must be free to call public service to account

T

28th June, 2020
Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer to the Department of Health in Northern Ireland expressed his concerns about comments by an academic on PPE. Picture: Press Eye.

“Jaw dropping” “inappropriate” and “petty” was the verdict of Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry of Trinity College Dublin, on the letter sent by Michael McBride, the chief medical officer in Northern Ireland, to the vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast.

In an extraordinary intervention, McBride expressed his concerns about comments that were given by an academic at Queen’s to the media on personal protective equipment...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The politics of language, put to the test

A quantitative text analysis of all programmes for government since 1997 reveals that, on the whole, the 2020 document has internalised changing voter demands

Aidan Regan | 3 hours ago

This three-party coalition is ill equipped for challenges ahead

While commentators enthusiastically welcomed the formation of this government, few of them asked the hard questions about its largely aspirational programme. Sinn Féin will be very satisfied with the outcome

Lucinda Creighton | 3 hours ago

‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

Nora Owen | 3 hours ago