Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A victory against Covid will ring hollow if it costs our democracy

Comment: The pandemic has accentuated citizens’ disengagement from politics while expert advisers and committees have risen to the fore

27th September, 2020
Our model for fighting the pandemic requires the public to trust the government, a trust which has been shown in recent years to be fragile. Photo: Fergal Phillips

On RTÉ One’s Prime Time last Tuesday, Sunetra Gupta, a professor of theoretical epidemiology at the University of Oxford, lamented the lack of a conceptual framework for confronting the Covid-19 pandemic.

This problem is not limited to the pandemic: in the past decade, the conceptual frameworks through which we have traditionally viewed our politics have dissolved.

Across many of the western democracies, political loyalties have dissipated, polarisation has increased, liberalism has buckled...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Believe the hype as Schitt’s Creek finally gets the attention it deserves

The Canadian comedy cleaned up at the Emmys so the rest of the world is about to learn how great it is. Of course, some us already knew...

Emer McLysaght | 8 hours ago

Off Message: Who would vote for the party pooper who banned TikTok?

Donald Trump’s plans to crash TikTok’s party may be a distraction from his failure to deal with the pandemic, but we won’t let him spoil our fun

Nadine O’Regan | 8 hours ago

Cut to property tax is a spectacular own goal for the left

Analysis: It is staggering that parties such as Sinn Féin have reduced a tax weighted against the wealthy which would have funded vital public services for everybody

Aidan Regan | 8 hours ago