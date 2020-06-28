Sunday June 28, 2020
‘A stepping stone towards healing the wounds of the Civil War’

Just as Michael Collins had to compromise on Ireland’s independence, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have taken a pragmatic view of how the two Civil War parties can work together in this new coalition

28th June, 2020
Michael Collins famously believed that the Treaty was a stepping stone to Irish freedom and in a sense this coalition is another stepping stone

I am glad we have reached this point. As a grandniece of Michael Collins, many people might be forgiven for thinking that I would be among those most opposed to entering coalition with Fianna Fáil, but in many ways I feel it is in keeping with the values he held.

Collins famously believed that the Treaty was a stepping stone to Irish freedom and in a sense this coalition is another stepping stone...

