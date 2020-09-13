Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A ‘one size fits all’ approach is not what the country needs

Instead of constantly firefighting the virus and relying on a one-size fits all approach, a graded system of alerts that could be implemented on a regional basis should aim to suppress the virus as much as possible

13th September, 2020
We are facing a crucial juncture in our experience of the pandemic, both with the replication of the virus itself, and our management of it

We are facing a crucial juncture in our experience of the pandemic, both with the replication of the virus itself, and our management of it.

Case numbers have been rising for two months, and will continue into a slower but potentially larger second wave unless we take action. The rate of increase will accelerate with the opening of schools, colleges and pubs.

Covid-19 hospital admissions are also increasing, as are cases among the elderly, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Keegan: A no-deal Brexit will be as bad as Covid-19 – and there will be no vaccine

The consequences of a British crash-out for citizens and businesses here, and in Europe, would be alarming

Brian Keegan | 9 hours ago

Once a global power, Britain now seems determined to isolate itself

Our politicians are doing the right thing by sitting tight and letting the EU – and Irish America – deal with Britain’s dramatic U-turn on the withdrawal agreement

Lucinda Creighton | 9 hours ago

Comment: Introducing a universal basic income makes economic sense

Giving everyone a baseline payment does not disincentivise work, and it’s the best way to deal with a technological future

Aidan Regan | 9 hours ago