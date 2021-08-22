Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Zeitgeist: The cruel summer for Generation Incineration

With extreme weather incidents happening on a seemingly daily basis around the world, this may well be the moment when we are finally forced to face up to the brutal reality of climate change

John Gibbons
22nd August, 2021
Zeitgeist: The cruel summer for Generation Incineration
Locals wait to support firefighters during a wildfire on Evia in Greece on August 9 this year during one of the hottest summers on record. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

At 1.18am on June 24 of this year, the pool deck at a beachfront condominium in Surfside, Florida, collapsed. Seven minutes later, the entire 12-story building crashed down, instantly killing around 100 residents.

Three years ago, a simple yet crucial design error was discovered in the 40-year-old building. This had led to rainwater pooling and gradually eroding the supporting concrete slabs.

The 2018 estimate for repairs was $9 million, but this rose to $12 million two years...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A woman cries as wildfires burn on the Greek island of Evia: to sustain habitable life on the planet, we need radical structural change of our entire socio-economic system. Picture: Bloomberg

Aidan Regan: The challenge of climate change is political

Climate & Environment Aidan Regan 3 hours ago
The Carbon Collect mechanical trees are about ten metres tall and last for an estimated 15 years

Irish mechanical trees company raises €900,000 investment

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago
Panagiota Ritsopi, 81, leaves her home threatened by wildfire in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia on Sunday, August 8. The World Meteorological Organisation said that the fires in Greece are part of a chain of extreme weather caused by climate change as a result of human behaviour. Picture: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg

John Gibbons: Our politicians need to catch up fast with the reality of climate science

Climate & Environment John Gibbons 1 week ago
A volunteer tries to extinguish a blaze in the village of Glatsona on the Greek island of Evia. Such extreme weather events are likely to increase in number due to global warming. Picture: Getty

Sean McCabe: Fairness and trust are key to successful action on climate crisis

Climate & Environment Sean McCabe 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1