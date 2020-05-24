Sunday May 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wind farms generate more energy than grid can handle

Several turbines had to be powered down over first three months of 2020 when record amounts of wind-generated renewable energy couldn‘t be captured

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
24th May, 2020
A spokesman for Eirgrid, the state-owned power transmission operator, said the power downs were substantially higher in the first quarter of this year than last year

Eirgrid ordered more power-downs of wind turbines throughout the first quarter of this year than in any previous year, the Business Post can reveal.

With record levels of wind-generated electricity in early 2020, Eirgrid and the System Operator for Northern Ireland (Soni) had to order several wind turbines to switch off as the electricity grid could not handle the volume of renewables being generated.

Several solar farms, all located in the North, were also ordered...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Coveney says proposal in works for Ireland to join Arctic Council

Minister for Foreign Affairs says his department is aware of the growing importance of the polar region

Daniel Murray | 10 hours ago

Covid-19 measures likely to save Ireland €31m in compliance costs

UCC study shows carbon emission and renewable energy targets will still be exceeded, but by less than expected

Daniel Murray | 10 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions bring a healthy drop in pollution

Reduced traffic and air travel along with lower levels of energy consumption mean our carbon emissions will be dramatically down this year, a new study has found

Daniel Murray | 4 days ago