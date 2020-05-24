Wind farms generate more energy than grid can handle

Eirgrid ordered more power-downs of wind turbines throughout the first quarter of this year than in any previous year, the Business Post can reveal.

With record levels of wind-generated electricity in early 2020, Eirgrid and the System Operator for Northern Ireland (Soni) had to order several wind turbines to switch off as the electricity grid could not handle the volume of renewables being generated.

Several solar farms, all located in the North, were also ordered...