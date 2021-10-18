Subscribe Today
‘Very real challenge’ for Ireland to stay within carbon budgets

Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council has responded to Business Post reports detailing the national carbon budgets due to be published this week

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent
Lorcan Allen

18th October, 2021
The Business Post revealed that the CCAC’s two five-year carbon budgets would be back-weighted to the second half of the decade, with emissions reduction slowly ramping up before reaching 8-9 per cent annual reductions a year from 2023 onwards. Picture: Getty

Ireland faces a “very real challenge” to stay within soon to be published national carbon budgets, the chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has said.

Marie Donnelly was responding to reports in the Business Post which disclosed details of the CCAC’s two five-year economy-wide carbon budgets out to 2030, due to be published this week, and the sectoral emissions reduction targets the government will publish as part of its Climate...

