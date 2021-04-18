U2’s Edge says nuclear power an option to meet our climate targets
Rock star tells a round table discussion he is concerned about the practicality of depending solely on renewable energy sources
Nuclear power may be among the options that need to be considered to meet climate change targets, according to Dave Evans, the rock star and private equity investor.
Evans, who is better known as U2’s The Edge, was speaking at a round table discussion organised by Venturewave Capital. Evans and Adam Clayton, his bandmate, are among the backers of Venturewave’s €100 million Impact Ireland fund.
“I think we have to perhaps...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
5 Degrees of Change: ‘‘We are trying to shoehorn climate action into an energy framework that prioritises profit’
The latest interviewee in the Business Post’s 5 Degrees of Change podcast, campaigner and lecturer Sinéad Moriarty, on climate justice, challenging her own perceptions, and why she only buys secondhand clothes
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan
The Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport discusses the need to grow the country’s offshore wind industry and getting Ireland’s district heating system off the ground
Eamon Ryan’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The plan we are going to develop will be ambitious beyond compare’
From finally buying an electric car to setting up a district heating agency, the Environment Minister, details his personal and political priorities for the latest episode of the
Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid
Excess green energy provided The Falls Hotel in Co Clare with an income when it was shut due to Covid-19 restrictions