Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

U2’s Edge says nuclear power an option to meet our climate targets

Rock star tells a round table discussion he is concerned about the practicality of depending solely on renewable energy sources

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
18th April, 2021
U2’s Edge says nuclear power an option to meet our climate targets
Dave Evans, better known as U2’s the Edge: ‘We can’t just expand our economy constantly and expect to stay within the global planetary boundaries’ Pic: Sergione Infuso/Getty

Nuclear power may be among the options that need to be considered to meet climate change targets, according to Dave Evans, the rock star and private equity investor.

Evans, who is better known as U2’s The Edge, was speaking at a round table discussion organised by Venturewave Capital. Evans and Adam Clayton, his bandmate, are among the backers of Venturewave’s €100 million Impact Ireland fund.

“I think we have to perhaps...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Sinead Mercier lectures in environment, sustainability and social justice at Maynooth University. Picture: Arthur Ellis Photography

5 Degrees of Change: ‘‘We are trying to shoehorn climate action into an energy framework that prioritises profit’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 10 hours ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Eamon Ryan

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 days ago
Eamon Ryan: ‘We need to really push this 15-minute city idea.’ Photo: Fergal Phillips

Eamon Ryan’s 5 Degrees of Change: ‘The plan we are going to develop will be ambitious beyond compare’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Typically, a hydroelectric turbine can power 70 per cent of the electricity needs at The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co Clare

Hotel earned €20,000 selling power from hydroelectric turbine to national grid

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1