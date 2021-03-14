Timmermans: EU may allocate €58bn of Cap to boost green farming
The European Commission vice-president has suggested it may impose levies on imports, to protect environmental standards and discourage global deforestation
The EU could pay farmers up to €58 billion as part of its next budget to store carbon, reduce methane and increase organic farmland, Frans Timmermans has said.
Speaking to the Business Post in an interview for the Five Degrees of Change podcast, the executive vice-president of the European Commission also said that levies and labels on imported agricultural goods from outside Europe could be applied if food was not produced to the same environmental...
