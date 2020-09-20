There will be no vaccine for the worsening climate crisis

It is no surprise that so much attention is focused on November 3, the date of the US presidential election, but a potentially even more ominous deadline looms the following day.

On November 4, the US is scheduled to formally withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the key intergovernmental accord negotiated in 2015 in a bid to prevent global temperatures from breaching dangerous and likely irreversible thresholds.

If President Donald Trump hoped his withdrawal would lead...