TD wants ban on idling car engines close to schools

Jennifer Whitmore is introducing a bill that would impose a fine of up to €500 on drivers who leave their engines idling within 100 metres of a school

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
12th September, 2021
TD wants ban on idling car engines close to schools
Jennifer Whitmore, a Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, will introduce a bill in the Dáil coming weeks in a bid to deal with the “toxic” fumes children and staff are exposed to. Picture: Shutterstock

Idling a parked car within 100 metres of a school would be banned under a new law being proposed by the Social Democrats.

Jennifer Whitmore, a Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, will introduce a bill in the Dáil coming weeks in a bid to deal with the “toxic” fumes children and staff are exposed to when cars leave their engines on during peak drop-off or pick-up times.

“Parents will be familiar with...

