Susan O’Keeffe: Failure to hit 2050 climate target will collapse the EU and threaten our way of life
European citizens must now move to demanding change, rather than resisting it. They must put pressure on both national and EU public representatives to move. They must demand changes that are far more than cosmetic. And they must buy into them.
Now, the hard work begins for the European Union. Never mind the entrails of the Brexit deal which will be dragged around for years to come as will the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they rattle around the continent – and the globe – for the foreseeable future. Now, the European Commission has unveiled its most difficult challenge – pushing for zero carbon emissions by 2050 – and its plan to achieve it which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: EU’s latest carbon reduction plan is far from a done Green Deal
Europe has a great opportunity to revolutionise how it tackles climate change, but blunt tax hikes that hit the poor hardest of all are not the way forward
Von der Leyen urges action on global warming as catastrophic floods kill hundreds in Europe
The European Commission president said that the events were a ‘clear indication of climate change’ during a visit to Dublin last week
John Gibbons: It is astounding that the climate crisis is not routinely headline news
The Irish media need to shake off their provincial mindset and give the public the coverage this existential crisis so desperately deserves
New EU climate proposals to include a social fund and plans to end the aviation tax exemption on kerosene fuel
Leaked proposals include the launch of a new emissions trading scheme for transport and heating and a target for all new cars in the EU to be zero emissions by 2035