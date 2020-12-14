Susan O’Keeffe: Brexit saga obscures grim warning from Climate Ambition Summit
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres’ statement that the world is still going in the wrong direction environmentally, despite the commitments made in Paris, evaporated on delivery
I’m sure we could all be forgiven for thinking this past weekend was consumed with the high drama of the long-running soap that is Brexit. Taoiseach Michéal Martin appeared on the BBC Andrew Marr Show to remind Ursula and Boris to continue their duet, while Minster for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney treated the RTE This Week programme to a full and frank gospel on the virtues of a post-Brexit deal.
Your...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere
Ag Climatise’s waffly language masks an alarming lack of commitment to doing the hard work of reducing emissions
Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’
Biodiversity minister Pippa Hackett said agriculture must move now to achieve new emissions goals expected in Climate Bill
A burning issue: how smoky fuels are adding to our pollution problems
Seemingly eradicated for good in Dublin 30 years ago, smog is back with a vengeance. What are the health implications in the age of Covid-19, and how can it be seen off a second time?
Dublin Zoo’s battle for survival
Dublin Zoo has reopened, but with restricted visiting conditions and the loss of income over the summer, it has a difficult few months ahead