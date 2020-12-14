Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

Susan O’Keeffe: Brexit saga obscures grim warning from Climate Ambition Summit

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres’ statement that the world is still going in the wrong direction environmentally, despite the commitments made in Paris, evaporated on delivery

Susan O'Keeffe
14th December, 2020
Susan O’Keeffe: Brexit saga obscures grim warning from Climate Ambition Summit
‘Your ear would have had to be glued to the ground in the middle of the Brexit racket to pick up the fact that the UN hosted a Climate Ambition Summit in Brussels and that it was, with the finest of ironies, co-hosted by — France and the UK.’ Picture: Getty

I’m sure we could all be forgiven for thinking this past weekend was consumed with the high drama of the long-running soap that is Brexit. Taoiseach Michéal Martin appeared on the BBC Andrew Marr Show to remind Ursula and Boris to continue their duet, while Minster for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney treated the RTE This Week programme to a full and frank gospel on the virtues of a post-Brexit deal.

Your...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

John Gibbons: Latest climate ‘roadmap’ takes a scenic route to nowhere

Columnists John Gibbons 1 day ago
Pippa Hackett, minister of state with responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

Green minister tells members to ‘disregard’ farming climate plan’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 day ago
It is understood that the government will publish a Clean Air Strategy in January. As part of it, a consultation will be launched on the banning of all smoky fuels in Ireland

A burning issue: how smoky fuels are adding to our pollution problems

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Dr Christoph Schwitzer, director of Dublin Zoo, pictured with the Jinpa the Red Panda. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Dublin Zoo’s battle for survival

Climate & Environment Andrea Cleary 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1