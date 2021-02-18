Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: A self-appointed saviour is not the answer to climate change

With his energy, ideas and financial clout, Bill Gates has lots to offer but this complex problem will need a vast array of responses led by democratic routes

Susan O'Keeffe
18th February, 2021
‘Bill Gates adopts a kind of homespun, fireside approach to saving the world.’ Picture: Getty

Bill Gates, saviour of the universe: it’s not yet a slogan but it’s one the American billionaire businessman would dearly love to come true. The co-founder of Microsoft is using the challenge posed by the current pandemic to persuade people to look more seriously at what he calls the greatest issue facing planet Earth: climate change.

In a BBC interview this week, Gates even suggested that, by comparison with the climate...

