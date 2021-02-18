Susan O’Keeffe: A self-appointed saviour is not the answer to climate change
With his energy, ideas and financial clout, Bill Gates has lots to offer but this complex problem will need a vast array of responses led by democratic routes
Bill Gates, saviour of the universe: it’s not yet a slogan but it’s one the American billionaire businessman would dearly love to come true. The co-founder of Microsoft is using the challenge posed by the current pandemic to persuade people to look more seriously at what he calls the greatest issue facing planet Earth: climate change.
In a BBC interview this week, Gates even suggested that, by comparison with the climate...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Bill Gates: ‘I’m fundamentally an optimist because I’ve seen what technology can do’
In an in-depth interview, the Mircosoft founder explains why he has thrown his money and time behind the campaign to avoid a climate catastrophe
Planning rules are scrapped for rooftop solar panels
Move will be in tandem with a scheme to allow users to sell renewable energy back to the national grid
John Gibbons: Climate science has long been the victim of ‘fake news’ obscuring uncomfortable truths
By pouncing on supposed uncertainties in climate science, big business interests and their supporters in the media divert attention away from the real climate emergency
It takes an ecovillage: How Cloughjordan is leading the way in sustainable living
As climate change and Covid-19 lead many of us to reassess our busy city lives, the ecovillage in Cloughjordan in Tipperary is quietly leading the way in community and environmentally friendly living