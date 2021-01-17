Survey finds 59% are eating less meat to ease climate crisis
European Investment Bank study also found 94 per cent of Irish people were making climate-friendly lifestyle changes
More than half of Irish people have said they are reducing their meat intake to help fight climate change, according to a new survey by the European Investment Bank (EIB).
The EIB Climate Survey attracted over 30,000 respondents from across the EU, 1,000 of whom were from Ireland.
According to the survey, 94 per cent of Irish respondents said they were making some effort to alter their behaviour to tackle climate change.
