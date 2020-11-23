State unable to recover €50 million cost of cleaning up hazardous Naas landfill

The state has been unable to recover any of the €50 million cost of cleaning up one of the country’s worst landfill dump disasters.

The Kerdiffstown landfill outside Naas in Kildare contains three million tonnes of household and construction waste which posed a severe threat to the environment.

A company called Jenzsoph Ltd was convicted on two charges of causing environmental pollution on the 30 hectare site in 2015 and fined €20 million...