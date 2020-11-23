Monday November 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State unable to recover €50 million cost of cleaning up hazardous Naas landfill

The Kerdiffstown landfill contained three million tonnes of household and construction waste which posed a severe threat to the environment

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
23rd November, 2020
Around €23.9 million has been spent on the 30 hectare site so far and an estimated €36 million more is required to secure all the waste and build a public park on top of it.

The state has been unable to recover any of the €50 million cost of cleaning up one of the country’s worst landfill dump disasters.

The Kerdiffstown landfill outside Naas in Kildare contains three million tonnes of household and construction waste which posed a severe threat to the environment.

A company called Jenzsoph Ltd was convicted on two charges of causing environmental pollution on the 30 hectare site in 2015 and fined €20 million...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Companies must cut emissions across supply chains, says former Unilever chief executive

Addressing climate changes makes business as well as environmental sense, according to Paul Polman

Daniel Murray | 5 days ago

John Gibbons: Taking Biden’s temperature reveals a surprisingly radical climate agenda

The US president-elect’s thinking over his five-decade career has clearly shifted towards more transformative actions, as the climate crisis becomes graver by the day

John Gibbons | 1 week ago

Analysis: Why go-ahead for south Kerry greenway could set precedent

The decision by An Bord Pleanála is significant because the use of compulsory purchase orders for greenways has been given the seal of approval

Michael Brennan | 1 week ago