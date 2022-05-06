Subscribe Today
State owes €5 million in fines over defunct Galway wind farm

Derrybrien facility has been taken offline by ESB after failed planning process

Cónal Thomas

 @conalthomas
6th May, 2022
The state has accrued €105,000 per week in fines since 2019. Picture: Getty

The state still owes more than €5 million in fines relating to the now-defunct Derrybrien wind farm in Galway following a ruling by the European Commission three years ago.

The wind farm, which was taken offline by the ESB earlier this year, has been subject to ongoing controversy after a peat landslide occurred in 2003 during its construction. In 2019, the Commission imposed fines on the state following an earlier ruling which found that Ireland...

