Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State is urged to loosen licensing system for electric mopeds

Businessman Davitt Meenaghan of Lion Urban Mobility says bureaucracy is proving an obstacle to wider adoption of the low-powered vehicles

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
11th October, 2020
Davitt Meenaghan, co-founder of Lion Urban Mobility: road licensing system barriers

The uptake of electric mopeds in Irish cities is being hampered by an overly strict licensing system and a lack of state incentives, a businessman has warned.

Davitt Meenaghan is co-founder of Lion Urban Mobility, a dedicated electric moped company, and is aiming to make the vehicles a more common sight on Dublin’s roads.

“Our vision is to have a multi-modal sharing model where we would provide mopeds and maybe stand-up scooters or...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Satellite imagery could be used to identify areas at risk of flooding

Report by Irish Centre for High-End Computing also highlights predicted increase in extreme weather events

Daniel Murray | 2 days ago

Is Applegreen’s ‘carbon-neutral’ fuel really driving change?

PowerPlus petrol’s ‘green’ credentials depend mainly on the offsetting of emissions through tree-planting

Daniel Murray | 2 weeks ago

Investment firm Iput signs up to anti-carbon initiative

The group has pledged to only own and develop assets that operate at net zero carbon by 2030

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 weeks ago