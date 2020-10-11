State is urged to loosen licensing system for electric mopeds

The uptake of electric mopeds in Irish cities is being hampered by an overly strict licensing system and a lack of state incentives, a businessman has warned.

Davitt Meenaghan is co-founder of Lion Urban Mobility, a dedicated electric moped company, and is aiming to make the vehicles a more common sight on Dublin’s roads.

“Our vision is to have a multi-modal sharing model where we would provide mopeds and maybe stand-up scooters or...