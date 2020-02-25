Tuesday February 25, 2020
State attempts to avoid EU objections to peatland funding

Officials ask Europe whether money for bog restoration would count as state aid if the scheme was classified as a biodiversity measure

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
25th February, 2020
The government is seeking to redirect €20 million a year from the public service obligation levy into a fund for bog restoration

Government officials are seeking to classify peatland rehabilitation works as a “biodiversity” project in an attempt to avoid EU objections over state aid.

Documents released under Freedom of Information to MEP Mick Wallace detail plans to categorise the peatland works as “biodiversity measures” to ensure they would not fall under European rules that could prevent them being funded from the exchequer.

The government is seeking to redirect €20 million a year...

