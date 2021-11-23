Simon Harris’ support for lab-grown meat is ‘mind boggling’, industry chief says
President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association says Ireland is ‘one of the most sustainable beef producers on the planet’
Simon Harris’ support for lab-grown meats has been branded “mind boggling” by the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.
Pat McCormack was responding to a report in the Business Post reflecting the Minister for Further and Higher Education’s support for “cell-based” or “synthetic” meats, which are grown without the need to farm animals. Synthetic meats may provide a low-carbon and low-land use solution for producing high protein meats sustainably into...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lack of carbon tax in agriculture is a ‘problem’
Leading agricultural economist says it is a ‘market failure’ that dairy expansion is incentivised
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Hannah Daly
The UCC lecturer discusses her policy and personal changes for a greener world
Gas boiler installers alarmed by earlier date for new-home ban
Measure was brought forward to expedite the national transition to low-carbon housing and to avoid later retrofits
Pat Rabbitte: Keeping the coalition onside is the acid test for the Green leader
Our post-carbon future depends on whether Eamon Ryan can bring his government partners with him when various interest groups oppose implementation of the climate action plan