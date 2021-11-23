Simon Harris’ support for lab-grown meat is ‘mind boggling’, industry chief says

Simon Harris’ support for lab-grown meats has been branded “mind boggling” by the president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

Pat McCormack was responding to a report in the Business Post reflecting the Minister for Further and Higher Education’s support for “cell-based” or “synthetic” meats, which are grown without the need to farm animals. Synthetic meats may provide a low-carbon and low-land use solution for producing high protein meats sustainably into...