Should we be led by the Billionaires’ Club on climate change?

The rise of the cult of the charismatic billionaire whose genius and benevolence will magically solve the planet’s problems is the ultimate fiction

John Gibbons
23rd May, 2021
Should we be led by the Billionaires’ Club on climate change?
Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, whose climate promises sit uneasily with the firing two employees who had publicly criticised the company’s impact on climate change

Heroes with super powers have long been a staple of Hollywood movies. But the actual super power some of them, such as Iron Man and Batman, possess is extreme wealth. These billionaire playboy vigilantes aim to save the world with ingenious, expensive gadgets.

Life now appears to be imitating art with the emergence of not one, but three actual billionaire would-be superheroes, this time on the most exciting quest of all: to rescue Earth from...

