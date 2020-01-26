Sunday January 26, 2020
Shannon gas import terminal could waste billions, European report finds

The proposed project is not necessary for energy supply security as a reduction in demand is predicted, say researchers

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
26th January, 2020

The proposed Shannon Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal in Co Kerry is “not relevant” to Irish or European security of gas supply, according to new research by European data consultancy Artelys.

The report found that the majority of the 32 proposed gas projects on the European Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list – including Shannon LNG – were not necessary based on future gas demand and could result in tens of billions...

