Thursday October 8, 2020
Satellite imagery could be used to identify areas at risk of flooding

Report by Irish Centre for High-End Computing also highlights predicted increase in extreme weather events

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
8th October, 2020
Ireland‘s temperature is expected to increase by up to 1.6 degrees by mid-century, leading to more extreme weather events. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Satellite radars could be used to create early warning systems for more frequent flood events as a result of climate change, according to Irish researchers.

In a new report, the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) outlined how satellite imagery could be used to identify areas at risk of flooding and create early warning systems for river flooding events.

The new report comes just two weeks after the ICHEC published the most detailed projections of...

