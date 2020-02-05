Wednesday February 5, 2020
Ryanair’s carbon claims are misleading, says watchdog

Airline did not provide enough evidence that it had the ‘lowest emissions’, rules British Advertising Standards Authority

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
5th February, 2020
Three Ryanair ads must no longer appear in Britain, the ASA ruled

Ryanair’s claim that it is Europe’s “lowest emissions airline” is misleading and unsubstantiated, according to a finding published today by the British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Three separate ads by the airline across television, radio and print that contain the claim have now been banned in Britain.

A complaint to the ASA was made in September last year regarding advertisements in which the airline claimed it had the “lowest...

Related Stories

Bruton finds climate change is low on the priority list

It has become a central part of international politics, but the threat of global environmental catastrophe has not caught the imagination of voters in north Co Dublin, as the Minister for Climate Action discovered in the campaign trail

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago

Bord na Móna workers to be briefed on retraining programme

State body will tender for €1 million bog restoration project which aims to improve bogs’ carbon-storing capacity and restore local biodiversity

Daniel Murray | 3 days ago

Shannon gas import terminal could waste billions, European report finds

The proposed project is not necessary for energy supply security as a reduction in demand is predicted, say researchers

Daniel Murray | 1 week ago