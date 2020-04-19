Ryanair ranked seventh in list of EU’s top carbon polluters

Ryanair was the seventh-biggest carbon polluter in the EU last year, according to new data released last week.
Of the top ten carbon emitters in 2019, Ryanair was the only one that was not a large coal power plant. The airline increased its emissions on flights within the EU by 5.9 per cent in 2019, according to data from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and analysed by Brussels-based think tank Transport and Environment (T&E).
The ETS...
