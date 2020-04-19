Sunday April 19, 2020
Ryanair ranked seventh in list of EU’s top carbon polluters

The remainder of the top ten was comprised entirely of large coal power plants

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
19th April, 2020
Michael O’Leary, chief executive, Ryanair: the airline increased its emissions on flights within the EU by 5.9 per cent in 2019

Ryanair was the seventh-biggest carbon polluter in the EU last year, according to new data released last week.

Of the top ten carbon emitters in 2019, Ryanair was the only one that was not a large coal power plant. The airline increased its emissions on flights within the EU by 5.9 per cent in 2019, according to data from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and analysed by Brussels-based think tank Transport and Environment (T&E).

The ETS...

