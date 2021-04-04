Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Ryan scuppers Naughten plan to build more gas network pipelines

Move comes as a blow to state-owned Gas Networks Ireland, which had hoped to extend its operations

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th April, 2021
Aghada power plant in Co Cork

Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, has ruled out the building of any new gas pipelines in the forthcoming Climate Action Plan.

Ryan’s decision is a blow to the state-owned operator of the gas network, which has ambitions to expand the reach of the network from 700,000 household customers to one million.

Ryan wants zero-emission heat pumps, powered by electricity, to be the main way of heating homes in future because it will...

