Ryan considers pushing renewable energy target to 80 per cent by 2030
Move would be an increase from the current target of 70 per cent and would be a central pillar in the upcoming Climate Action Plan
Eamon Ryan is considering increasing Ireland’s renewable energy target to 80 per cent by 2030.
The move would involve an increase from the existing target of 70 per cent and would be a central pillar in the forthcoming Climate Action Plan. If delivered, it could potentially lead to a significant reduction in carbon emissions.
The Climate Action Plan will chart an initial path to reducing emissions by 51 per cent across the entire economy by 2030....
